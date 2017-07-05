‘Descendants of the Sun’ stars Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-kyo magpapakasal na

IKAKASAL na ang South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and actress Song Hye-kyo, na nakilala ng mga Pinoy sa Koreanovela hit na Descendants of the Sun, sa Oktubre 31, ayon sa joint statement na isinulat ng kanilang mga management agencies.

Matatandaan na bago ang anunsyo, ay hindi umaamin ang dalawa na sila ay nagde-date at may relasyon.

Kinumpirma ng Blossom Entertainment at UAA ang balita na ikakasal na nga ang DOTS partner.

“Since marriage is also between families — as well as between individuals — they had to be careful. … The two had to be cautious (about their relationship) until it bore fruit in matrimony,” pahayag ng kanilang mga ahensiya.

Nagkakilala ang dalawa nang magtambal sa smash-hit TV series na DOTS, kung saan ginampanan ni Joong Ki ang papel na isang military captain habang ang kanyang nobya naman ay gumanap sa papel na isang doktor.

They shared the grand prize award sa KBS Drawa Awards noong isang taon. Itinanghal din sila bilang best couple.