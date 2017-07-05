‘Descendants of the Sun’ stars Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-kyo magpapakasal na

IKAKASAL na ang South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and actress Song Hye-kyo, na nakilala ng mga Pinoy sa Koreanovela hit na Descendants of the Sun, sa Oktubre 31, ayon sa joint statement na isinulat ng kanilang mga management agencies.
Matatandaan na bago ang anunsyo, ay hindi umaamin ang dalawa na sila ay nagde-date at may relasyon.
Kinumpirma ng Blossom Entertainment at UAA ang balita na ikakasal na nga ang DOTS partner.
“Since marriage is also between families — as well as between individuals — they had to be careful. … The two had to be cautious (about their relationship) until it bore fruit in matrimony,” pahayag ng kanilang mga ahensiya.
Nagkakilala ang dalawa nang magtambal sa smash-hit TV series na DOTS, kung saan ginampanan ni Joong Ki ang papel na isang military captain habang ang kanyang nobya naman ay gumanap sa papel na isang doktor.
They shared the grand prize award sa KBS Drawa Awards noong isang taon. Itinanghal din sila bilang best couple.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, INQUIRER.net
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94