Luis tumangging gumanap na Captain Barbell: Di naman ako big star!

WHEN one fan asked Luis Manzano, “Pwede ikaw na lang si Captain Barbell?” the TV host-actor curtly replied, “Not a big star para ibigay ganung role.”

When another faney insisted and said, “Pwede kaya since Darna naman si Mommy Vi at Captain Barbell naman si daddy mo.

Ipapasa nila sayo ang powers,” still and all, Lucky, este Luis, stood firm on his stance.

“By pedigree, yes, but not a big nor bankable star,” he stressed.

Glad that Luis is still able to make sense. Alam niya ang kapasidad niya and that makes him stand out in a sea of trying hard in showbiz.