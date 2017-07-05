Liza Dino binanatan ng mga taga-showbiz dahil sa MMFF 2017 Magic 4

PATULOY ang kontrobersya sa 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival. Ang chairman ng Film Development Council of the Philippines na si Liza Dino-Seguerra ang nababanatan ngayon dahil sa kanyang post sa Facebook.

Member din kasi si Liza ng MMFF Executive Committee na very vocal sa kaganapan sa festival kaya siya ang nabibira. May ilang sector kasing hindi matanggap ang katwiran niya sa pagpili ng unang apat na official entries pati sa resignation ng tatlong members ng Execom.

Sa ending ng pahayag niya, “At the end of the day, pelikulang Pilipino pa rin ang kalahok dito.”

Umalma sa proseso sa pagpili ng apat ang direktorang si Katski Flores. “Stop protecting some, start protecting everyone,” bahagi ng komento ng direktor. Tinugunan naman ito ni Dino ng, “I understand you are all disappointed but let us not start pinpointing fingers kung hindi n’yo alam ang nangyari.”

Umalma rin ang aktibista at occasional starlet na si Mae “Juana Change” Paner, “You are playing both sides, Liza. Di ba trapo move yan? You say you are duty bound to stay to serve the entire industry? Nagwawagi ngayon ang puwersang kinalaban dati at pinatatatag mo sila. Malinaw yan!” saad ni Paner.

Isa rin ang director na si Erik Matti sa mga na-disappoint sa proseso ng unang apat na official entries. Naisiwalat na niya ang kanyang hinaing sa isang interview. Nagpahayag na rin siya ng kanyang saloobin sa Twitter.

“Anything sponsored and run ng government is and should never be about money. This is not an opinion that we can argue about. #MMFF2017.

“If government puts up a project where they are bound to make money from it, Ombudsman calls it, anti-graft and corrupt practices. #MMFF2017.”

Sa pahayag ni Matti, hindi na niya isusumite ang movie niyang “Buy Bust” para sa apat na natitirang slots sa MMFF.

Apparently, hindi matanggap ng ilang sector ang unang apat na inilabas na official entries na pinagbibidahan nina Vic Sotto at Dawn Zulueta; Coco Martin; Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla at Pia Wurtzbach; at Jennylyn Mercado at Jericho Rosales starrer.