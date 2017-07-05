Karla: Sorry, pero hindi ang katabaan ang insecurity ko! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

WALANG isyu kay Karla Estrada ang pagiging plus size o ang kanyang katabaan dahil naniniwala siya na senyales ito ng pagiging kuntento sa buhay. Sa episode ng morning show nila nina Jolina Magdangal at Melai Cantiveros sa ABS-CBN na Magandang Buhay, ipinagdiinan ng nanay ni Daniel Padilla na hindi ang pagiging mataba ang insecurity niya ngayon kundi ang pagkakaroon ng uban o puting buhok. “Hindi lahat kasi ng bilugin eh, ang insecurity ay katawan, sorry. Pero ako taas-noo kong sasabihin na hindi ko naging insecurity itong pangangatawan ko,” chika ni Karla. “Dahil payat naman po ako dati, pero kasi noong gumanda ang buhay ko, ito ay sign ng happiness. Ito po ay sign ng magandang buhay. Itong pangangatawan ko ngayon, ito ay mahal na mahal ko dahil ito ay sign ng contentment. “Pero ang talagang insecurity ko ay ‘yung nagkaroon ako ng uban, tapos ‘yung uban ko nasa labas pa. So every now and then kailangan kong pa-color ng pa-color,” kuwento pa ng singer-TV host. Dugtong pa niya, “Pero tinanggap ko na, nag-e-age na tayo, akala mo naman ang tanda, eh. Two years ago when I turned 40, lumabas ‘yung mga uban ko. Sabi ng nanay ko eh natural lang ‘yan. ‘Yung iba nga at the early age nagkakaroon na, nasa lahi ‘yon.” Nauna nang naikuwento ni Karla na nagsimula paglobo ng kanyang katawan matapos niyang ipanganak ang kanyang panganay na si Daniel.

