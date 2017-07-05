Thea waging-wagi sa pagiging kontrabida

KUNG may isang kontrabida sa GMA 7 na feel naming mabigyan ng bonggang break sa TV at pelikula, ‘yan ay walang iba kundi si Thea Tolentino. Ilang beses nang pinatunayan ng Kapuso actress na may ibubuga siya pagdating sa aktingan.
After ng pagiging third wheel niya sa tambalan nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza sa Destined To Be Yours, isang challenging role na naman ang ipinagkatiwala sa kanya ng GMA. Ang tinutukoy namin ay ang bagong afternoon serye na Haplos starring Sanya Lopez and Rocco Nacino na magsisimula na sa July 10.
Kakaiba naman daw ang magiging atake niya sa Haplos dahil may pagka-fantasy ito bilang may kapangyarihan nga sila ni Sanya sa kuwento. Half-sisters ang dalawa sa Haplos na magkakaroon ng matinding away sa kanilang paglaki.
“Du’n ako nae-excite, sa labanan ng powers. Abangan nila kung paano ko paiikutin si Angela (Sanya) at ang pamilya niya.”
