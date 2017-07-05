Female model ibinuking ang panloloko raw ni billboard guy: Akala mo makakalusot ka!

BASAG na basag ang nagpakilalang CEO ng isang kumpanya na nagyaya ng “coffee date” kay Erich Gonzales sa pamamagitan ng billboard na nag-viral sa social media kamakailan.

Isang model na nagngangalang Dewanie Catapang (may username ng @waniedoo) ang naglitanya sa Twitter kahapon at ibinuking ang mga pinaggagagawa ni Xian Gaza, para bigyang babala ang diumano’y mga biniktima nito.

“This guy is XIAN GAZA everyone! I know this guy personally coz I worked for him once and he scammed us all! Hahaha! THE THING IS, THAT MOVE IS NOT FOR ERICH, IT’S FOR HIS SELF. HE WANTS TO BE VIRAL. THAT’S HIS REAL GOAL.

“He hired us under the marketing team of THE HAIYAN SHIRT PROJECT. Mga shirt to na binibenta tapos ang funds mapupunta daw sa Yolanda victims. I accepted this project coz it’s for a cause, then he told me it’s not a scam or anything it’s purely for charity! KAYA.

“Eventually, according to her, she and the rest of their team found out that the charity project that Xian started turned out to be a scam.

“IT WAS GOOD AT THE START I REALLY THOUGHT EVERYTHING WAS LEGIT COZ HE EVEN RENTED AN EXPENSIVE HOUSE AS OUR HEADQUARTERS!

“HE INVITED ME & @heymegandale TO PERMANENTLY STAY AT THE HEADQUARTERS! KASI WALA NAMAN DAW TITIRA DUN, SAYANG DAW ANG BAHAY BONGGA PA NAMAN.

“NAGING SUSPICIOUS NA KAMI NUNG TINANONG NAMIN SIYA KUNG ILANG SHIRTS NA YUNG NABENTA, TSAKA PANO NYA IBIBIGAY YUNG FUNDS SA VICTIMS…LAGI SIYANG NAG CHI-CHANGE TOPIC O DI KAYA BIGLANG NAWAWALA TAPOS MAGPAPARAMDAM AFTER ILANG DAYS ULIT. DI NIYA RIN KAMI BINIGYAN NG SWELDO!

“Yung gusto ko lang malaman kung napupunta ba talaga sa Yolanda Victims yung pera! Pero di niya talaga ako masagot sagot!

Nung nilandi na niya ako, dun na talaga ako tumigil sa project na yun. DI NAKO NAG REREPLY SA KANYA AT SA SECRETARY NIYA.

“KAYA ETO NA, NAGSASALITA NA AKO PARA MATAPOS KANA SA PAMBIBIKTIMA MO. AKALA MO SIGURO MAKAKALUSOT KA SA MGA PAANDAR MO!”

Hindi lang daw kay Erich ginawa ni Xian ang nasabing paandar, maging sa ibang celebrities daw ay nagpapansin din ito para makakuha ng atensyon mula sa publiko, kabilang na riyan sina Ella Cruz at Liza Soberano.

Bukas ang pahinang ito para sa paliwanag ni Xian Gaza.