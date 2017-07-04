Peace talks sa NDF tuloy na sa Agosto

INIHAYAG ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III na target ng pamahalaan na muling buksan sa Agosto ang usapang pangkapayapaan sa pagitan ng gobyerno at ng National Democratic Front (NDF).

“Nag-usap kami ni chairman (Fidel) Agcaoili last Sunday evening. And meron kaming initial understanding that we will probably have the — ‘yung naudlot na fifth round will probably be realized second or third week of August” sabi ni Bello sa isang press conference sa Malacanang.

Si Bello ang chairman ng government negotiating panel na nakikipag-usap sa Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

Idinagdag ni Bello na magkakaroon ng informal meeting bago ang nakatakdang pagbubukas ng peace talks.

“And the meeting may be in Asia or the Philippines. Although ‘yung NDF would like to have it somewhere in — they were mentioning Japan. Ang compromise ko naman, ang layo naman ng Japan, baka pwede ng Hong Kong or the Philippines. Especially so that Joma Sison will not be attending, it will only be their panel, so walang problema doon” sabi ni Bello ng tanungin siya kung saan gaganapin ang nasabing meeting.

Binanggit din ni Bello ang naging dahilan kung bakit naudlot ang nakatakda sanang usapang pangkapayapaan.

“Actually naman ‘yung… The cancellation of the fifth round was not attributed to the attacks ‘no. Because the reality is that there is an existing armed conflict. That is the reason why we are talking to end the armed conflict” paliwanag ni Bello.