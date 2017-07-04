Quantcast

DU30 nagbigay ng pabahay, P265K at cell phone sa pamilya ng minaker sa Bulacan

5:13 pm | Tuesday, July 4th, 2017

NAGBIGAY si Pangulong Duterte ng pabahay, kabuuang P265,000 tulong pinansiyal  at cell phone sa padre de pamilya matapos namang imasaker ang limang miyembro ng kanyang  pamilya sa San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.
Dumalaw kahapon si Duterte sa burol ng pamilya ni Dexter Carlos Jr.  kung saan nangako siya ng hustisya para sa mga biktima ng masaker.
“It should be as soon as possible. Alam mo miski saan ka magtago I will catch up with you,” sabi ni Duterte.
Kabilang sa minasaker ay ang biyenang babae ni Carlos na si Auring, ang misis na si Estrella at mga anak na may edad na 1, 5 at 11.
“It would really be in bad taste to be talking about what were given to the family pero since it involves public funds, I offered a housing unit for them I gave something like P255,000 and P20,000 and even cellphone. I  told them if its there anything you would need and you think I can help, call me,” sabi ni Duterte.
Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Duterte na natagpuang patay ang isa sa mga suspek na nasa likod ng masaker.
“I undertstand one was found dead today. As I have told you this is a loose organization of criminal syndicates and droga. And I will repeat my warning, I told everybody since the beginning if you destroy my country I will kill you, If you destroy the young of this country, it happened here, its more… patay yung mga bata, papatayin ko kayo,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
Nagbigay din ng babala si Duterte sa mga sangkot sa masaker.
“Basta pagdating ng panahon magkita tayo patay ka. Bahala na human rights na yan sila na umintindi diyan. Sila siguro gusto may hawak ng anti drug… I’m willing to let go altogether my particualr duty in reference to drugs. I  can give it to them. Takot sila sa HR e di kayo mag-involve,” sabi pa ni Duterte.
Tahasang sinabi ni Duterte na wala siyang pakialam sa isyu ng human rights.
“Wala ako pakialam sa kanila basta ako may trabaho ako and my job is to see to it I will repeat to preserve and defend the filipino nation. That’s about it,” giit ni Duterte.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

Advertisement