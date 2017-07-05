Cure of the Demoniac

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

13th Week in Ordinary Time 1st Reading:

Genesis 21:5. 8-20

Gospel: Mt 8:28-34

When Jesus reached Ga-dara on the other side, he was met by two demoniacs who came out from the tombs. They were so fierce that no one dared to pass that way. Suddenly they shouted, “What do you want with us, you, Son of God? Have you come to torture us before the time?”

At some distance away there was a large herd of pigs feeding. So the demons begged him, “If you drive us out, send us into that herd of pigs.” Jesus ordered them, “Go.” So they left and went into the pigs.

The whole herd rushed down the cliff into the lake and drowned.

The men in charge of them ran off to the town, where they told the whole story, also what had happened to the men possessed with the demons. Then the whole town went out to meet Jesus; and when they saw him, they begged him to leave their area.

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in the Assimilated Life Experience)

Many years ago, I was driving my uncle’s motorcycle when a piglet crossed my path. The accident sent me flying into the cornfield. Then I saw a woman running towards me. “Rescue at last!” I muttered. Unfortunately, she didn’t come to help but to blame me for what happened to her piglet.

Her attitude reminds me of the disposition of the people of Gadara. Why would they drive away someone who could liberate people from evil? This echoes the bigger question we have been asking about the mystery of evil. Why do many people prefer to be on the side of evil despite God’s offer of salvation? Why do Satan’s followers continue to grow in number?

The people of Gadara should have rejoiced that Jesus came to their place to liberate people from evil. But they drove him away. Probably they mourned the loss of the pigs. We learn from other Gospel narratives that there were about two thousand pigs that drowned in the sea (Mark 5:13). If so, then the reason for driving Jesus out was economic. How many of us today also drive God away from our lives for economic reasons? Today we see the attitude of the people of Gadara reflected in how people are sacrificed for material gain.

Another reason could be fear. Jesus demonstrated extraordinary power when he commanded the demons to get out of the person they had possessed. Perhaps they were afraid that Jesus had come to end all demonic activities in the area, and they were afraid of what they had to give up. How many people today prefer to stay on the side of the devil because they are afraid of losing much if they give up their sinful lives?

These forgoing two reasons boil down to self-centeredness. Self-centered people throw spiritual things to the pigs! -(Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM

May comment ka ba sa column ni Father Dan? May tanong ka ba sa kanya?

I-type ang BANDERA REACT <message/ name/age/address> at i-send sa 4467.