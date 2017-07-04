Quantcast

Pagreretiro pinag-iisipan na ni Pacquiao

4:33 pm | Tuesday, July 4th, 2017

“Pag-iisipan.”
Ito ang komento ni  Sen. Manny Pacquiao ukol sa sinabi ng kanyang coach na si Freddie Roach na magretiro na siya matapos ang kanyang pagkatalo sa Australian challenger na si Jeff Horn.
“I am also considering the opinion of people, the opinion of my family and my body,”  sabi ni Pacquiao sa isang panayam sa ABS-CBN hinggil sa isyu ng kanyang pagreretiro.
Ani rin nya “I plan to relax first and recover from the pains in my body and then after that, when I have already relaxed, that’s when I will think hard about it.”
Nauna nang sinabi ng misis ni Pacquiao na si Jinkee,  na papayuhan niyang magretiro na ang mister sa pagsasabing sapat na ang 22 taong karera sa pagboboksing na nagbigay sa kanya ng walong titulo sa iba’t ibang weight division.
Natalo ni Horn si Pacquiao sa isang unanimous decision matapos ang kanilang laban sa Brisbane, Australia.

