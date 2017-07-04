SAF nais nang magpa-pullout mula sa Bilibid- Bato

SINABI ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na nais ng Special Action Force (SAF) na tuluyan na silang i-pullout mula sa New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) matapos ang pahayag ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na namamayagpag muli ang ilegal na droga sa loob ng Bilibid.

Sa isang press conference, idinagdag ni dela Rosa na posibleng totoo ang impormasyon na nakalap ni Aguirre.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na nais ng SAF na alisin na sila sa NBP dahil hindi naman nila kontrolado ang pasilidad.

“They (SAF) have this apprehension that their reputation might get damaged there. They told me, ‘We are here but the drug trade continues. We cannot control it. We will be ruined. You better relieve us here.’ That’s their request,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Ani dela Rosa, tanging ang Building 14 at maximum security compound lamang ang hawak ng SAF.

“If contraband is smuggled inside, like gadgets cellular phones, laptop computers, the SAF unit cannot confiscate them because it does not have control of the medium and minimum (security areas),” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Sinabi ni dela Rosa na dapat ibalik lahat sa Building 14 ang mga drug lord para mabantayan ng SAF.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na nakatakda niyang kausapin ang director ng SAF hinggil sa isyu.

“Our SAF is overstretched. They are very much engaged in the conflict in Marawi. We have a problem in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Central Mindanao, particularly in Maguindanao,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.