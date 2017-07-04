Puerto Princesa positibo sa red tide toxin

Nagpositibo ang Puerto Pricesa sa red tide toxin test na isinagawa ng Bureu of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR). Base sa pinakabagong ulat ng BFAR at Local Government Unit (LGUs) ang mga nahuhuling lamang dagat sa Irong-Irong bay sa Western Samar at Coastal Water ng Mandaoan Masbate ay positibo sa pa din sa paralytic shellfish poison na lagpas sa limit ng BFAR. Ang lahat ng uri ng shellfishes at Acetes ay hindi ligtas kainin lalo na ang alamang ngunit ang mga isda, hipon at alimasag ay dapat lamang hugasan at linisin ay maaari nang makain. May mga lugar pa rin ang hindi apektado ng red tide toxins kabilang na ang Cavite, Navotas, Bataan at ilang bahagi ng katubigan ng Capiz, Pana, Surigao at Zamboanga.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.