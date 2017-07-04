Bato irerekomenda na palawigin ang martial law sa Mindanao

SINABI ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na nakatakda niyang irekomenda kay pangulong Duterte na palawigin ang implementasyon ng martial law sa Mindanao para mapabilis ang rehabilitasyon sa rehiyon.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na nakausap niya si Armed Forces chief of staff Eduardo Año matapos ang isinagawang pulong ng Gabinete noong Lunes sa Malacañang.

“We are inclined to recommend to the President if possible, the way things are going there (Marawi City) the situation has not totally stabilized, an extension so the rehabilitation phase would be covered,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Sa ilalim ng Konstitusyon, dalawang buwan lamang maaaring tumagal ang martial law, bagamat maaaring hilingin sa Kongreso na ito ay palawigin.

“So it would be safe for those involved in the rehabilitation (efforts), martial law should be extended. It is so the result of the reconstruction, rebuilding of Marawi would come out well,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Niliwanag naman ni dela Rosa na maaari pa naman itong mabago.

“Things may vary as days go by. We don’t know if things will get better tomorrow and we’ll no longer have problems there. Why would we need to extend if there is no longer a problem?” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Ani dela Rosa, irerekomenda niya ang karagdagang 60 araw para sa martial law.

Sa botong 11-3-1, kinatigan ng Kataastaasang Hukuman ang legalidad ng martial law sa Mindanao.