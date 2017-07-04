SC idineklarang constitutional ang martial law sa Mindanao Bandera

IDINEKLARA ng Korte Suprema na constitutional ang ipinalabas ni Pangulong Duterte na Proclamation 216 na nagdedeklara ng martial law sa Mindanao. Sa botong 11-3-1, ibinasura ng Kataastaasang Hukuman ang mga petisyon na inihain ng minority bloc ng Kamara, mga residente sa Mindanao at mga kababaihain mula sa Marawi. Pabor ang 11 justice na bumoto sa martial law sa buong Mindanao, samantalang nais nina Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio at Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa na sa Marawi lamang ipatupad ang martial law. Bumoto naman si Associate Justice Marvic Leonen kontra sa martial law. Isinailalim ni Duterte sa martial law ang buong Mindanao noong Mayo 23 matapos ang paglusob ng teroristang grupong Maute kung saan umabot na sa mahigit 400 ang namamatay at libo-libong residente ang inilikas.

