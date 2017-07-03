Pacquiao-Horn rematch sa Brisbane gagawin?

ISASAGAWA muli sa tinaguriang Land Down Under ang posibleng ikalawang laban kung hindi magretiro at mananatili si Manny Pacquiao kontra sa tumalo rito sa World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight crown na si Jeff Horn.
Agad na lumitaw ang “Battle of Brisbane” Part 2 dahil sa nakasaad na rematch clause sa fight contract nina Pacquiao at Horn sakaling manalo ang dating Physcial Education teacher lalo na na nagtapos ang labanan sa kontrobersiyal na unanimous decision.
Inihayag mismo ni Top Rank promoter Bob Arum sa post-fight conference na kung agad magkakasundo ang dalawa ay posibleng isagawa ang rematch muli sa Brisbane sa Disyembre.
“We have a moral and legal obligation to do the rematch here in Brisbane,” sabi ni Arum. “We agreed then that the fight has to be in Brisbane, and if there was a rematch it has to be in Brisbane.”
Una nang isinagawa ni Arum ang pinakamalaking boxing event sa Australia katulong ang Duco Events pati na mismo ang Queensland government para isagawa ang laban sa Brisbane.
Payag naman si Horn na labanan si Pacquiao kung isasagawa ang laban sa Pilipinas. Gayunman, aminado si Arum na bahalang magdesisyon sina Pacquiao at Horn sa rematch. Nakatuon din ito kung ano ang magiging desisyon kung gusto pa nitong lumaban o tuluyan nang magretiro.
“I don’t know about Manny’s future. I don’t know. Will he stay in politics or continue boxing? That we have to figure out,” sabi ni Arum.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94