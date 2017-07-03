Pacquiao-Horn rematch sa Brisbane gagawin?

ISASAGAWA muli sa tinaguriang Land Down Under ang posibleng ikalawang laban kung hindi magretiro at mananatili si Manny Pacquiao kontra sa tumalo rito sa World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight crown na si Jeff Horn.

Agad na lumitaw ang “Battle of Brisbane” Part 2 dahil sa nakasaad na rematch clause sa fight contract nina Pacquiao at Horn sakaling manalo ang dating Physcial Education teacher lalo na na nagtapos ang labanan sa kontrobersiyal na unanimous decision.

Inihayag mismo ni Top Rank promoter Bob Arum sa post-fight conference na kung agad magkakasundo ang dalawa ay posibleng isagawa ang rematch muli sa Brisbane sa Disyembre.

“We have a moral and legal obligation to do the rematch here in Brisbane,” sabi ni Arum. “We agreed then that the fight has to be in Brisbane, and if there was a rematch it has to be in Brisbane.”

Una nang isinagawa ni Arum ang pinakamalaking boxing event sa Australia katulong ang Duco Events pati na mismo ang Queensland government para isagawa ang laban sa Brisbane.

Payag naman si Horn na labanan si Pacquiao kung isasagawa ang laban sa Pilipinas. Gayunman, aminado si Arum na bahalang magdesisyon sina Pacquiao at Horn sa rematch. Nakatuon din ito kung ano ang magiging desisyon kung gusto pa nitong lumaban o tuluyan nang magretiro.

“I don’t know about Manny’s future. I don’t know. Will he stay in politics or continue boxing? That we have to figure out,” sabi ni Arum.