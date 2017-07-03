ROACH KAY PACQUIAO: MAGRETIRO KA NA

PINAYUHAN ni Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, ang long-time trainer ni Manny Pacquiao, na magretiro na ang ‘Pambansang Kamao’ sa boxing Lunes matapos matalo sa World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight title bout laban kay Australian fighter Jeff Horn.

Kasabay ng kontrobersyang kumalat ukol sa naging hatol ng mga hurado pabor sa wala pang talo na si Horn ay ang paglipana ng mga tanong kung ang 38-anyos na si Pacquiao ay magbabalik pa sa ring para sa posibleng rematch.

“I’m going to talk to Manny about maybe calling it a day, maybe this is it,” sabi ni Roach na humubog at gumabay sa makulay na boxing career ng ngayon ay senador ng Pilipinas.

Si Pacquiao ay 22 taon nang lumalaban bilang professional boxer na pinakinang ng world titles sa di-matatawarang pitong weight divisions.

Iginiit naman ni Pacquiao na siya ay babalik para sa rematch bilang parte ng kanyang kontrata sa laban.

“We have a clause for a rematch. No problem,” ani Pacquiao sa ring matapos ang pag-upset sa kanya ni Horn.

Ngunit tulad ni Roach, nais rin ni Australian boxing great at three-time world champion Jeff Fenech na isabit na ni Pacquiao ang kanyang mga gloves at magpahinga na.

“If they let Manny fight again, that’s stupid,” saad ni Fenech.

“He should go relax and enjoy the money he has made. He’s got nothing to prove. Retire.

“Jeff fought the right fight and took Manny to places he’d not been before … he made it a bit dirty.”

Malaking ebidensya ng pagbagsak ng ‘stinging power’ ni Pacquiao ang hindi nya magawang makaiskor ng knockout sa nakalipas na walong taon.