Resbak ni K Brosas sa basher: Nag-iisa kang epal! Watch ka Animal Planet, bagay ka du’n!

GALIT na galit si K Brosas nang ma-bash siya ng isang guy sa Twitter na tumira sa pagiging co-host niya sa morning show ng ABS-CBN na Umagang Kay Ganda.

“Corny na nga ng jokes mo tapos ang tinis pa para sa morning show ng boses mo. Comedy bar ka na lang pls! Kakairita ka talaga to watch! @kbrosas.”

“Ulul! Try mo lumulon din ng ganda, girl. Let’s talk about beauty! Hahahaha ganda mo din e, no?”

‘Yan ang hanash ng basher. K did not take it sitting down. Hindi nagpatalo ang lolah mo. May ganting hanash din siya after she posted the photo of her basher, at pisikal ang bira niya, ha.

“Nag iisa kang epal. Wag below sea level IQ. Kung di mo bet watch mo, may remote ka dba? Watch ka animal planet, bagay fez mo don.”

“Mas maganda ka nga.. iba! Compared to u walang wala ako. Try mong mag artista. Paki check po pic nya at sigurado agree kayo saken.”

“Hiyang hiya ako sa Ganda nito. Kung maka ULUL pa saken eh no? lambot mo dito, para kang pinakuluan at mahihiya ang miswa sa lambot mo.”

“Ok bihira ako pumatol hehe..hayaan nyo na Kc wala din naman akong bashers… pero kung mangha hanas ka, siguraduhin mong mas maganda ka.”

‘Yan ang sunud-sunod na hanash ng pikong singer-comedienne.