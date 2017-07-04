Tumbok Karera Tips, July 04, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) Definitely Great; TUMBOK – (1) Absoluteresistance; LONGSHOT – (4) Ultimate Paris

Race 2 : PATOK – (7) Love Of Course; TUMBOK – (4) Rosario Princess; LONGSHOT – (2) Don Ronaldo

Race 3 : PATOK – (2) Fly High; TUMBOK – (6) Royal Corona; LONGSHOT – (3) Bright Hook/Leron Leron Sinta

Race 4 : PATOK – (6) Crotales/Joy Joy Joy; TUMBOK – (3) La Mallorca; LONGSHOT – (1) Handsome Hunk

Race 5 : PATOK – (5) Fire Bull; TUMBOK – (1) Sta. Monica One; LONGSHOT – (10) Mighty Miggy

Race 6 : PATOK – (3) Secret Kingdom; TUMBOK – (6) Count Me In; LONGSHOT – (4) Magnitude Eight/Graf

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Persian Princess; TUMBOK – (9) Born Unto Battle; LONGSHOT – (2) Isangkahigsangtuka

Race 8 : PATOK – (9) Grand Mighty; TUMBOK – (1) Fearless Boss; LONGSHOT – (4) Musikera

