Abu patay sa bakbakan sa Sulu By John Roson Bandera

Tatlong kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf ang napatay at ilang mataas na kalibreng baril ang nabawi nang makasagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang bandidong grupo sa Kalilangan Caluang, Sulu, kinumpirma ng militar Lunes. Naganap ang sagupaan dakong alas-5:30 ng umaga Sabado sa Brgy. Pang, sabi ni Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander ng Armed Forces Joint Task Force Sulu. Nagsasagawa ng operasyon ang mga kawal ng Marines sa naturang lugar, nang maengkuwentro ang mga tagasunod ni yumaong Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Alhabsy Misaya, ani Sobejana. Nakarekober din ang mga kawal ng M14 rifle at M1 Garand rifle matapos ang engkuwentro, aniya. Kinumpirma rin ni Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, tagapagsalita ng Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command (WMC) ang naganap na sagupaan pero tumangging magbigay ng detalye dahil mayroon pa umanong follow-up operation. Ibinigay ni Petinglay kompirmasyon nang tanungin sa nilabas na pinakahuling resulta ng kampanya laban sa Abu Sayyaf, na nagsimula noon pang Enero. Lumabas sa ulat ng mga joint task force ng WMC na 97 kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf na ang napatay, mas mataas ng tatlo mula sa huling ulat na 94, aniya. Umakyat naman sa 67 ang bilang ng mga naarestong bandido habang yaong mga sumuko’y nananatili sa 98, ani Petinglay. Pinakahuling naaresto si Ismael Gampal, na dinampot ng mga kawal sa Brgy. Bohe Yawas, Lamitan City, Basilan, Linggo ng umaga, aniya. Mga miyembro ng Army 19th Special Forces Company ang nakadakip kay Gampal, na nakuhaan ng M16 rifle at iba pang gamit pandigma, kabilang ang military uniform at back pack. Dinala si Gampal sa headquarters ng 19th SFC sa Brgy. Dangcalan, Lamitan City, para sa debriefing, bago ang pag-turn over sa kanya sa pulisya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.