Hapilon nasa Marawi pa –DND

Nananatili pa sa Marawi City si Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, sabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana Lunes. “According to our latest info, he (Hapilon) is still inside Marawi. In fact, there is information that we got this morning, he is hiding inside one of the mosques,” sabi ni Lorenzana sa isang press briefing. Ayon kay Lorenzana, nakatanggap din sila ng impormasyon na tatlong “fighters” ang na-monitor na dumating sa Basilan, ang tradisyunal na kuta ni Hapilon, pero di kasama ang wanted na kumander. Ibinigay ng defense chief ang mga pahayag isang linggo matapos sabihin ng Armed Forces na biniberipika nito ang mga ulat na nakatakas na sa Marawi si Hapilon, ang umano’y “emir” ng Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) sa bansa. Matatandaan na sinimulang salakayin ng Maute group, na may kaugnayan umano sa ISIS, ang Marawi noong Mayo 23, nang magsagawa ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan ng raid laban kay Hapilon sa lungsod. Ayon sa militar, may kinalaman si Hapilon sa plano ng pagsalakay, at napigilan ng mga kawal sa pamamagitan ng raid ang umano’y mas malaki pang plano na sunugin ang Marawi. Noong nakaraang buwan, nag-alok si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng P10-milyon bounty para sa sinumang magkapagsusuplong kay Hapilon. Ang naturang bounty ay bukod pa sa naunang P7.4 milyon na inalok ng pamahalaan at ang US$5-million bounty na alok naman ng Estados Unidos.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.