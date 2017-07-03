Word war sa pagitan ni Lacson at Trillanes sumiklab dahil sa isyu ng pagiging ‘tuta’

SUMIKLAB ang word war sa pagitan nina Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson at Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV matapos akusahan ng huli ang kapwa mga senador ng pagiging “tuta” umano ni Pangulong Duterte.

“Calling one’s own colleagues ‘cowards’ or ‘puppets’ wholesale and without qualifying, is the darndest thing he can do,” sabi ni Lacson bilang sagot kay Trillanes.

Ito’y matapos ang pahayag ni Trillanes na nagiging sunod-sunuran ang Senado sa administrasyon ni Duterte.

“Yung Senado na dating last bastion of democracy, ngayon wala na. Para na rin kaming mga tuta ng administrasyon na ‘to. Ni ayaw mag-imbestiga eh. Dito ka makakakita ng mga senador na takot. Kaalyado ka na lang kasi ayaw mong aminin na takot ka eh,” sabi ni Trillanes.

Idinagdag ni Trillanes na bukod sa Philippine National Police (PNP), isa ang Senado sa mga nabahiran ang imahe simula nang umupo si Duterte.

Rumesbak naman si Lacson sa mga banat ni Trillanes.

“I don’t know where he is coming from and I’m not even sure if he is still rationale in his thinking. One thing I’m sure about, he is dead wrong,” ayon kay Lacson.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni Sen. Francis Pangilinan na mas ipinakita ng Senado na hindi ito nadidiktahan sa mga nakaraang administrasyon.

“As a third term senator, I have seen greater independence on the part of the Senate as an institution under previous administrations,” sabi ni Pangilinan.