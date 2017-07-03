Pacquiao dapat na nga bang magretiro?

“Magretiro”, iyan ang payo kay Manny Pacquiao ng kanyang trainer na si Coach Freddie Roach matapos ang kanyang pagkatalo sa Australian boxer na si Jeff Horn noong linggo sa Brisbane, Australia.

Sa mga komento sa social media, marami ang nagpahayg nang pag-aalinlangan kay Pacquiao, sa kasalukuyang edad nito na 38, kung makakayanan pa nitong lumaban muli kay Horn kung sakaling magkaroon sila ng rematch.

Tinalo ni Horn si Pacquiao sa unanimous decision ( 117-111, 115-113, 115-113) sa kanilang laban noong Linggo na ikinagulat naman ng marami.

Dahil dito, pagreretiro na ang isa sa mga iniisip na dapat gawin ni Pacquiao, ayon sa kanyang coach.

Anya, sapat na ang 22 taon karera ng Pambansang Kamao sa boksing na nagbigay sa kanya nang hindi inaasahang kasikatan at pagkapanalo ng walong weight divisions.

“I’m going to talk to Manny about maybe calling it a day, maybe this is it,” ayon kay Roach matapos ang laban nila, kahit pa sinasabing posibleng magkaroon ng rematch si Pacquiao at Horn, base na rin sa kontratang kanilang pinirmahan.

Sinabi naman ni Jeff Fenech, isang Australian boxer na makatlong beses ring naging world champion, na hindi na dapat payagang pagalruin muli si Pacquiao.

“If they let Manny fight again, that’s stupid. He should go relax and enjoy the money he has made. He’s got nothing to prove. Retire, pahayag ni Fenech. – Isinalin sa Filipino ni Wensy Valenzuela