Aguirre inamin ang pamamayagpag muli ng droga sa NBP

INAMIN ni Justice Secretarty Vitaliano Aguirre na muling namamayagpag ang ilegal na droga sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“I have received reports that there (was) some reactivation; we are doing something about this. We are going to end this resurgence, some sort of resurgence by some inmates. I talked to the Director General last Saturday, and we know what we are going to do,” sabi ni Aguirre.

Idinagdag ni Aguirre na tuloy pa rin ang operasyon ng isang kilalang high profile inmate, bagamat may mga bagong lider na rin sa bentahan ng ilegal na droga.

Noong isang taon, ipinakalat ang Special Action Force (SAF) para bantayan ang NBP para mapatigil ang ilegal na droga sa loob ng penitentiary matapos umano itong mamayagpag sa ilalim ng administrasyon ni Justice Secretary Leila de Lima.

Nauna nang inakusahan ni Pangulong Duterte si de Lima na umano’y protektor ng ilegal na droga sa loob ng NBP.

“We have successfully curbed 75 percent of the illegal drug trade. If ever, the resurgence is about five to 10 percent only and we are going to clip it again,” sabi ni Aguirre.

Tiniyak naman ni Aguirre na gumagawa na ng hakbang ang Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) para matigil ito.