Young businessman asks Erich a ‘coffee date’ using billboard

KINILIG ang mga netizen at pinag-usapan nang bonggang-bongga sa social media ang paandar ng isang young businessman na baliw na baliw kay Erich Gonzales. KINILIG ang mga netizen at pinag-usapan nang bonggang-bongga sa social media ang paandar ng isang young businessman na baliw na baliw kay Erich Gonzales.

Imagine, talagang gumastos si Xian Gaza para lang maiparating kay Erich ang kanyang hiling? Nagpagawa talaga siya ng billboard para tanungin ang Kapamilya actress kung type nitong sumama sa kanya for a coffee date.

Nabatid na isa palang CEO si Christian “Xian” Gaza ng Guanxiqian Group, isang Hong-Kong based company kaya naman kering-keri niya ang gumastos nang bongga para lang makuha ang atensyon ng sinumang babaeng magugustuhan niya.

Mabilis na nag-viral ang ipinost niyang litrato sa Facebook kung saan makikita ang billboard na ipinagawa niya na makikita sa isang tila highway. Bukod dito, kumalat din ang litrato nila ni Erich na kuha raw sa isang mall kung saan sila unang nagkakilala ng dalaga.

Sa FB post ng ibinandera niyang billboard, ito ang inilagay na mensahe ni Xian Gaza, “Maybe some are even questioning who this crazy ugly piece of shit is but I won’t give a F so long as I believe that happiness is the greatest form of success, and right now, thinking of you really gives me genuine happiness, I mean it.

“I really hope to meet you soon, Ms. Gancayco. And above all else, thank you very much for unknowingly making me smile and inspiring me in each passing day for the last half year.”

Idinetalye naman ng batang negosyante kung paano siya nagkaroon ng selfie photo with Erich. Kuwento niya, “Last January 5, I was so down and demotivated with life while nursing a broken heart.

“So I have decided to take a much-needed walk towards SM Aura’s chapel, crying while praying, desperately asking for some divine strength and guidance then went down and decided to book a flight to Hong Kong immediately the next day to unwind and breathe some air.

“Afterwards, I jumped off to Uptown Mall Cinema to watch the last full show of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ and much to my surprise you were seated right there in front of me along with some other four [people].

“After the movie, I mustered all courage I had up my sleeve in order to approach you and took this very selfie so that I may remember that magical moment. You, being kind, happily obliged. At that moment, you had left a massive imprint on my heart. You left me mesmerized.”

Dugtong pa niya, “I don’t wanna portray sainthood nor pretend to be one in your eyes. Yes, I’m a typical bachelor who tries to meet and mingle with some girls, but there are two factors why nothing shall really work out that time.

“First, I’m on my ‘moving on’ stage and second is without your knowledge, you really touched a portion of my heart that even myself can’t describe nor put it into words.

“Now that I’m in the full version of myself, finally healed and moved on. At the same time really doing great in all aspects of my life, and now I can definitely say that I am now ready to take on new chances and risks even with a very small percentage of success.

“I would rather fail than not trying at all because I can’t move forward with life without following what my heart truly desires.”

Habang sinusulat namin ang balitang ito, wala pang sagot si Erich sa hiling na coffee date ni Xian.