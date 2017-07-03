Napatay na Maute umabot sa 336; AFP inalis na ang target para matapos ang operasyon sa Marawi

SINABI ng Palasyo na umabot na sa 336 miyembro ng teroristang grupong Maute ang napatay sa patuloy na operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi City.

Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, idinagdag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na umabot sa 39 sibilyan naman ang napatay ng mga terorista, samantalang 84 na tropa ng gobyerno naman ang nasawi sa operasyon.

“Also, civilians rescued by government troops, 1717, from 1,716, or plus one,” sabi ni Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na tinatayang 402 na matataas na kalibre ng baril ang nakumpiska mula sa Maute.

“The AFP reiterates its call to all our civilians to practice the concept of shared responsibility in security by being vigilant, alert, and conscious of their immediate environs wherever they are and to report to authorities suspicious persons or items left unattended immediately,” idinagdag ni Abella.

Kasabay nito, iginiit ni Abella ang polisiya ng gobyerno na hindi makikipagnegosasyon sa teroristang grupo.

“The Department of Social Welfare and Development is providing P5,000 financial assistance to each validated internally displaced family,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Samantala, sinabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na wala nang ultimatum ang gobyerno para matapos ang operasyon ng militar laban sa Maute.

“The people on the ground, they do not want to give timeline now. But they are trying hard to finish it as soon as possible. Kasi ako nasunog na ako tatlong beses. I keep putting deadlines three times I was — nakuryente na ako kaya ayaw ko na ring magsabi,” dagdag ni Lorenzana.

Nauna nang nagbigay ng target si Lorenzana na matatapos ang operasyon ng military sa Marawi bago ang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Duterte.

“Because really, if you put a timeline on this kind of problem, all the enemies has to do is to hold out for a couple of days, nasira na ‘yung timeline mo. Napahiya ka na naman,”dagdag ni Lorenzana.