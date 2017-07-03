NBI pasok sa Bulacan massacre probe INQUIRER.net

INATASAN ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na magsagawa ng hiwalay imbestigasyon kaugnay ng nangyaring masaker sa Bulacan kung saan limang miyembro ng isang pamilya ang pinatay.

Sa ipinalabas na Department Order kahapon, ipinag-utos ni Aguirre kay NBI Director Dante Gierran na simulan ang imbestigasyon.

Idinagdag ni Aguirre nais niyang repasuhin ng NBI ang resulta ng imbestigasyon ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa nangyaring masaker.

Matatandaang noong Hunyo 27, 2017, pinatay sina Aurora Carlos, kanyang anak na babae na si Estrella at tatlong anak ng huli sa loob ng kanilang bahay sa San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Naaresto ang isang suspek na umamin sa pagpatay.

Base sa inisyal na imbestigasyon, naka high sa droga at alkohol ang mga salarin, bagamat negatibo sa droga ang naarestong suspek.

“Some people were asking that a parallel investigation be made. I don’t want to do it but some people wanted the NBI to take a second look at the findings,” sabi ni Aguirre. Inquirer.net

