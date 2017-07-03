P121M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto bukas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Walang nanalo sa P116.4 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 na binola kagabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumama sa winning number combination na 58-29-26-14-52-51. Umabot sa P20.2 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Sa bola malayang gabi, inaasahan na aabot sa P121 milyon ang jackpot prize. Nanalo naman ng tig-P280,000 ang tatlong mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numerong lumabas. Tig-P3,050 naman ang 262 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 7,376 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Mula noong Marso 31 ay wala pang tumatama ng jackpot prize sa Ultra Lotto kaya lumaki na ang jackpot prize. Ang inilalaki nito ay depende sa dami ng itinaya sa partikular na bola. Huling tinamaan ng Ultra Lotto jackpot noong Marso 28. Nagkakahalaga ito ng P286 milyon at pinaghatian ng tatlong mananaya. Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo.

