Ancajas napanatili ang IBF jr bantamweight title By Angelito Oredo Bandera

NAPANATILI ni Jerwin Ancajas ang kanyang bitbit na International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior bantamweight title matapos itala ang impresibong seventh round technical knockout na panalo kontra sa challenger na si Teiru Kinoshita Linggo ng umaga sa undercard ng Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn “Battle of Brisbane” title fight sa Suncorp Stadium sa Brisbane, Australia. Isang malakas na kaliwa ni Ancajas sa ikalawang round ang nagpadugo sa kilay ng kalaban na sinandigan nito tungo sa pagsungkit ng importanteng panalo sa ikapitong round sa pagpapatama ng right hook sa katawan na nagpatiklop sa kasagupang Japanese fighter pahiga sa lona. Kinailangan muna ng referee na tingnan si Kinoshita bago tuluyang itinigal ang laban sa ika-1:53 minuto ng laban. Ang panalo ay ika-18 sa pamamagitan ng knockout ni Ancajas na napaganda ang kanyang ring record sa kabuuang 27 panalo, 1 talo at 1 draw. Una munang naging mahigpitan ang laban sa unang round bago na lamang nakontrol ng Pilipinong kampeon mula sa Imus, Cavite ang labanan matapos nitong mapaputok ang kanang kilay ni Kinoshita mula sa isang straight. Samantala, hindi naman sinuwerte ang isa pang Pilipino boxer na si Jonel Dapidran, pinsan ni Pacquiao, na natalo sa hometown bet na si Australian boxer Brent Dames. Nabigo si Dapidran sa pamamagitan ng unanimous decision sa kanyang junior welterweight title bout.

