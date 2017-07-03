Diego umalis na sa bahay ni Cesar; biglang sinuwerte sa career Bandera

UMALIS na pala si Diego Loyzaga sa bahay ng kanyang amang si Cesar Montano pero mabilis niyang nilinaw na wala na silang isyu na mag-ama. Sa katunayan nagpasalamat pa siya kay Buboy sa lahat ng naitulong sa kanya at sa pagpayag nitong tumira siya sa isang bahay ng aktor. Lumipat na siya ng bahay at sa pagkakaalam namin magkasama na sila ngayon ng inang si Teresa Loyzaga. Sa dami ng dumarating na blessings kay Diego wala na raw dahilan para magreklamo siya at puro positibong bagay na lang ang ine-entertain niya. Tinext din daw niya si Cesar noong Father’s Day pero hindi pa siya sinasagot ng ama. Hindi naman sumama ang loob niya, “I’m not waiting na (reply) I’m fine na. We’re good. Happy Father’s Day again and God bless.” Wala ngang dahilan para magpakanega si Diego dahil patuloy na gumaganda ang kanyang career. Bukod sa top-rating series nila sa hapon na Pusong Ligaw ay makulay at masaya rin ang kanyang personal life. Hindi man sila umaamin ng kanyang ka-loveteam sa Pusong Ligaw na si Sofia Andres ay marami ang naniniwala na may relasyon na ang dalawa. Magkasama rin sila sa latest suspense-thriller ng Star Cinema na “Bloody Crayons”. Samantala, patuloy na subaybayan ang love story nina Pot (Diego) at Vida (Sofia) sa Pusong Ligaw after It’s Showtime, na ginagawang pampa-good vibes ngayon ng madlang pipol.

