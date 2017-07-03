Bagong version ng ‘Gulong Ng Palad’ gagawing pelikula ni Laurice Guillen

DIRECTOR Laurice Guillen stressed na hindi remake ang gagawin niyang “Gulong Ng Palad” movie for Cineko Films.

It would be different in the sense na hindi natin uumpisahan sa simula, “May konting ano lang of the past, pero ito ‘yung ngayon. Hindi natin sisimulan uli sa simula. It’s just a continuation. Ang huling ano ng Gulong Ng Palad is ‘yung pupunta na sila sa Amerika. Hindi siya remake,” chika ni Laurice sa amin.

“Ito ngayon, ang istorya nila ay ‘yung pagbabalik nila sa Pilipinas. Makikita nila ‘yung pamilya ng lalaki, ’yung kalagayan nila ngayon,” dagdag ng premyadong direktor.

Will the movie tackle social malaise like drugs?

“May ganoon, pero hindi ganoon talaga kundi it is how the family is affected. Halimbawa, drugs, sa isang pamilya may isang miyembro, anak o kapatid, pinsan mo o pamangkin mo, lumaki ka na kasama at nakikita mo ang pagbabago. That’s what I mean. Parang ganito na ang environment natin,” she said.

Laurice can’t say with finality kung sino ang gusto niyang maging artista for “Gulong Ng Palad.” She can’t even rattle off one name para magbida sa movie.

“Kasi, mahirap mag-name tapos kapag binanggit mo lang tapos hindi mo pa nakakausap ‘yung tao nang tama, kapag importanteng artista kaila-ngang i-approach mo nang tama, hindi ‘yung binanggit lang,” she said.