Aljur nagparamdam daw sa ABS-CBN, pero binalahura agad ng mga bashers



WITH a career nowhere near resurrection, Aljur Abrenica’s presence in the ABS-CBN compound caused a stir on social media.

Pinagpiyestahan ng netizens ang panlalait sa ham actor, saying this and that to the former Kapuso actor.

Why was he in the ABS-CBN compound? Could it be because he was nagpaparamdam? Or dinadalaw lang niya ang kapatid niyang si Vin Abrenica?

Anyway, most of the hanash were against him sa isang popular site.

“Oh no!!! Please please please do not let him transfer!!! I am a tfc subscriber and a solid kapamilya. I don’t need him to tarnish the network.”

“Ok lang naman lumipat sya kung my ta-lent. Kaya lang wala e. D marunong umarte. Mas magaling pa yung kapatid nyang umarte kahit bagohan lang kaysa sa kanya na matagal na.. mg workshop sya muna mga 10 years.”

“Wag kasing mayabang or feeling sikat. Maybe pwede ka pang mabigyan ng project. He needs to step up his game and find work for his family. Meron naman siguro siyang business atleast or something o si kylie nalang lahat?”

“Ipasok sa banana sundae or goin bulilit gawing side kick ni Dagul.” Ouch!!!

This washed out Kapuso star seems begging for assignment, ha.