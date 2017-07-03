Aljur nag-audition sa bagong show ng ABS-CBN at Star Cinema By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

NAGULAT ang ilang empleyado ng Star Cinema nang makita nila si Aljur Abrenica sa kanilang opisina nitong Biyernes ng gabi. Bandang alas otso y media ng gabi nu’ng lumabas ng kuwarto si Aljur at tinanong kung anong sadya niya roon at sinabing naggo-see siya para sa isang show na hindi naman binanggit. Hanggang sa tinawag ang dating Kapuso actor para magpa-picture at kaagad naman daw pumayag. Kuwento pa sa amin, “Ang bait ni Aljur, maraming nagpapa-picture sa kanya at pinagbibigyan niya lahat. Nakangiti siya parati.” Mabait naman talaga si Aljur, ‘yun lang ang masasabi namin. Ay teka, pumasa kaya siya sa audition?

