Imee Marcos handang dumalo sa pagdinig ng Kamara kaugnay ng ‘Ilocos6’ Inquirer

SINABI ni Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos na nakahanda siyang dumalo sa pagdinig ng Kamara kaugnay ng umano’y maling paggamit ng pondo ng probinsiya mula sa tobacco excise taxes.

Sa isang pahayag na inilabas sa pamamagitan ng kanyang abogado na si dating Solicitor-General Estelito Mendoza, sinabi ni Marcos na dapat na maayos ang magiging pagdinig ng House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability at protektahan ang karapatan ng mga inimbitahan.

“I have expressed my willingness to cooperate… on the faith that the committee would conduct its current inquiry in accordance with the letter and spirit of Sec. 21, Art. VI of the Constitution—that the inquiry is in aid of legislation and that the rights of persons appearing therein are protected,” sabi ni Marcos.

Si Ilocos Norte Rep. Fariñas ang nagsulong sa imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pagbili ng sasakyan na hindi umano dumaan sa bidding.

