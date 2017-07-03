Hero lalabas na sa rehab, nangakong di na magdodroga



PARANG kailan lang, ikinagulat ng showbiz ang balitang isa rin palang drug dependent ang nahalal na Konsehal ng Quezon City, si Hero Bautista.

September last year nang nasa mismong bakuran pala ng magkapatid na (QC Mayor) Herbert at Harlene ang target ng malawakang drug war na inilunsad ng administrasyong Duterte. Wala silang kamalay-malay na gumagamit pala ng ipinagbabawal na gamot si Hero.

What was apparently ironic, nasa puwesto pa mandin si Hero, sa siyudad na pinamumunuan ng kanyang kuya. But instead of wielding his power to get Hero off the hook ay hindi ‘yon kinunsinti ni Mayor Herbert.

Next thing was, Hero was sent to an undisclosed drug rehab facility.

Ang pagkaka-confine ni Hero roon, however, hasn’t stopped the young alderman from discharging his duties.

All this time pala—ayon mismo kay Harlene—Hero is allowed to attend the council meeting na ginaganap tuwing Lunes, pero kapag adjourned na ang pulong ay muli siyang ibinabalik sa nasabing pasilidad.

Harlene—in her usual amiable, jovial stance—told this writer na hopefully ay makakalabas na si Hero sa ikalawang linggo ng buwang kasalukuyan.

Why the period of his release is short of two months, Hero’s cooperative behavior ang dahilan ng pag-igsi ng dapat sana’y isang taon niyang pamamalagi sa drug rehab center.

Not only is Hero allowed to attend weekly meetings, pinahihintulutan din siyang dumalaw sa kanyang pamilya. Already separated from his wife, nakukuha niyang bisitahin ang katorse anyos niyang anak, si Ysh, na nasa pangangalaga ni Harlene at ang four year-old na si Jag who stays with his maternal lola.

Para kay Harlene, mahalaga ang support system sa ikababago ng isang drug dependent for the better. All this time ay hindi kasi nila pinabayaan si Hero who they (both Herbert and Harlene) believe deserves a second chance.

Sana nga’y magtuluy-tuloy na ang ganap na paggaling ni Hero as he faces the world anew with renewed optimism.

Sige, Konsehal Hero, live up to your name!