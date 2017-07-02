Detention center ng Kamara ipasisilip sa media

Ipasisilip bukas ng Kamara de Representantes sa media ang detention center para sa mga ipina-cite in contempt nito.

Ayon kay House committee on good government chairman at Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel dito rin maaaring ikulong si Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos kung hindi ito sisipot sa pagdinig sa Hulyo 25.

“Please be advised that this is a one-time-only look-see, organized solely to accommodate persistent requests from several news organizations for them to have a glimpse of the room. Thereafter, absolutely no other previewing of the chamber shall be authorized by the House Sergeant at Arms,” saad ng press statement ni Pimentel.

Nagpalabas ng subpoena ang Kamara matapos na hindi sumipot sa mga naunang pagdinig nito.

“This is the room where Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos may possibly be held, assuming she rejects the subpoena for her to testify at the July 25 hearing, and should the committee subsequently move to cite her in contempt.”

Sinabi ni Pimentel na ang paghahanda sa detention center ni Marcos ay bilang tugon sa kanyang sinabi na pinayuhan siya ng kapatid na si dating Sen. Bongbong Marcos na huwag pumunta sa pagdinig.

“That is the response to the statement of gov. Imee. If you recall, gov imee, about two weeks ago sabi nya she will not attend daw the hearing on July 25 kasi her brother advised her daw to..not to attend,” ani Pimentel. “Just in case…just in case Gov. Imee will not really attend the July 25 hearing we will be forced to issue a show cause order and eventually warrant of arrest.”

Iniimbestigahan ng komite ang umano’y maanomalyang paggamit ng P66 milyong pondo ng probinsya mula sa tobacco excise tax. Ipinambili umano ang mga ito ng sasakyan.