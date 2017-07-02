Pacquiao mananatiling ‘national treasure’ sa kabila ng pagkatalo kay Horn-Palasyo Bandera

SINABI ng Palasyo na mananatili pa ring kampeon si Sen. Manny Pacquiao sa puso ng mga Filipino sa kabila ng kanyang pagkatalo sa kanyang laban kontra Nagpasalamat din si Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa suporta ng mga Pinoy para kay Pacquiao. “Nagpapasalamat ang Palasyo sa hindi matatawarang suportang ipinagkaloob kay Manny Pacquaio ng ating mga kababayan sa oras ng tagumpay at maging sa panahon ng pagkabigo,” sabi ni Abella. Natalo ng Australian na si Jeff Horn si Pacquiao sa kanilang laban sa Brisbane, Australia. “Manny Pacquiao’s loss in Brisbane would not diminish the honors he bestowed to the people and to the flag,” dagdag ni Abella. Nakuha ni Horn ang WBO welterweight title kay Pacquiao matapos ang unanimous decision. “Nothing will change: Senator Manny Pacquaio will remain our People’s Champ, Pambansang Kamao, and National Treasure in Global Sports. Mabuhay ka, Manny!” ayon pa kay Abella.

