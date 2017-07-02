Pacquiao pinayuhan na magpokus na lamang sa trabaho bilang senador INQUIRER.net

PINAYUHAN ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate si Sen. Manny Pacquiao na magpokus na lamang sa kanyang trabaho bilang senador matapos ang kanyang pagkatalo kay Jeff Horn.

“The Aussie boxer proved to be a worthy opponent that Sen. Manny had to go all-out throughout the match. Sen. Manny should now concentrate more on his work as a senator; now is the opportune time to pass on the torch to younger Filipino boxers,” sabi ni Zarate.

Idinagdag ni Zarate na panahon na para ipaubaya ni Pacquiao sa mga batang boksingero ang pakikipaglaban.

“It is now time for the younger Filipino boxers to step up and make the Philippines proud. Down under, Sen. Manny may have lost the fight, but up here in his country, he is a winner still, especially if he champions and advocates the interest of the poor Filipinos for decent wages, genuine land reform, protection of the environment, among others,” giit ni Zarate.

