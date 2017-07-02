Tax case vs Derek Ramsay tuluyan nang ibinasura By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinagtibay ng Court of Tax Appeals ang desisyon nito na nagpawalang saysay sa P18.23 milyong tax case na isinampa ng Bureau of Internal Revenue laban sa aktor na si Derek Arthur Ramsay. Pinagtibay ng Court of Tax Appeals ang desisyon nito na nagpawalang saysay sa P18.23 milyong tax case na isinampa ng Bureau of Internal Revenue laban sa aktor na si Derek Arthur Ramsay. Ibinasura ng CTA en banc ang apela ng BIR sa desisyon ng CTA Third Division noong Setyembre 2015 na pabor kay Ramsey. Ayon sa korte, nilabag ng BIR ang karapatan ni Ramsay sa due process ng magpadala ito sa aktor ng formal letter of demand at walang assessment notice na naglalaman ng kanyang tax liabilities mula 2006 hanggang 2009. Hindi umano naka-attach ang assessment notice sa formal letter of demand. Wala rin umanong petsa ang assessment notices o anumang indikasyon na natanggap ito ni Ramsay. Wala rin umanong nakalagay na panahon kung kailan maaaring bayaran ni Ramsay ang sinasabing tax discrepancy. Ang nakalagay umano sa sulat ay bayaran ang tax discrepancy batay sa nakalagay sa assessment notice na hindi naman kasama sa ipinadala. Ayon sa kasong inihain ng BIR, si Ramsay ay mayroong income tax deficiency na nagkakahalaga ng P11.85 milyon, value added tax na P6.38 milyon, at P125,000 compromise penalty mula 2006 hanggang 2009. Si Ramsay ay kasama sa Top 500 Taxpayers sa listahan ng BIR mula 2012 hanggang 2014— rank 68, 157 at 91.

