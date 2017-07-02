Bagong Emong nasa hilagang Luzon By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Naging isa ng ganap na bagyo ang binabantayang Low Pressure Area ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Pinangalanan itong bagyong Emong at may kategoryang Tropical Depression. Kahapon ng umaga ang bagyo ay nasa layong 765 kilometro sa silangan ng Tuguegarao, Cagayan. Mayroon itong hangin na umaabot sa bilis na 45 kilometro at pabugsong 60 kilometro bawat oras. Mayroong katamtaman hanggang sa malakas na pag-ulan sa loob ng 350 kilometer radius nito. Umuusad ang bagyo pa-hilagang kanluran sa bilis na 30 kilometro bawat oras. Kung hindi magbabago ng bilis at direksyon ang bagyo ay inaasahang nasa layong 445 kilometro sa hilaga ng Basco, Batanes. Sa Martes ng umaga ito ay nasa labas na ang Philippine Area of Responsibility o 1,305 kilometro sa hilaga-hilagang silangan ng Basco. At sa Miyerkules sa layong 2,170 kilometro sa Basco.

