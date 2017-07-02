P102M jackpot ng Grand Lotto bukas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang tatawid na sa P100 million mark ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola bukas ng gabi. Ito ay matapos na hindi tamaan ang P97.2 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto sa bola noong Sabado ng gabi. Inaasahang aabot sa P102 milyon ang jackpot mamaya. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 19-26-54-27-09-25. Umabot sa P21.2 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P53,110 ang 1,073 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P790 naman ang 1,073 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 21,399 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

