Pacquiao talo; ginulat ni Horn

NAAGAW ni Australian boxer Jeff Horn ang WBO Welterweight title ni Manny Pacquiao matapos magtala ng unanimous decision victory sa naging laban nila nitong Linggo sa Suncorp Stadium sa Brisbane, Australia. Nakapuntos sa mga unang rounds si Horn ngunit bumawi si Pacquiao sa round 8 at 9. Pero hindi napabagsak ng Pambansang Kamao si Horn at nakaiskor pa ito sa huling round ng laban tungo sa 115-113 panalo sa dalawang hurado at 117-111 sa isa.

