Tumbok Karera Tips, July 02, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (6) Digame; TUMBOK – (7) Liquid Oxygen; LONGSHOT – (4) Dandelion/Power Hook

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Sharp As Ever; TUMBOK – (2) Ubolt; LONGSHOT – (1) Director’s Diva

Race 3 : PATOK – (7) Spectacular Ridge; TUMBOK – (2) Wow Pogi; LONGSHOT – (1) Venice

Race 4 : PATOK – (6) Director’s Dona; TUMBOK – (2) Noh Yana; LONGSHOT – (1) Isa Pa Isa Pa

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Hiconicus; TUMBOK – (7) Spratly Island; LONGSHOT – (2) Senyorita Ruth

Race 6 : PATOK – (7) Kingship; TUMBOK – (4) Kid Solis/Sweet Baby Jade; LONGSHOT – (1) Wolf Of Wallstreet

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Rocking Hill; TUMBOK – (7) Prize Dancer; LONGSHOT – (6) Jebel Ali

Race 8 : PATOK – (3) Manalig Ka; TUMBOK – (5) Daiquiri Lass; LONGSHOT – (4) Song Of Songs

Race 9 : PATOK – (2) Double Rock; TUMBOK – (6) Prodigy; LONGSHOT – (5) Saint Tropez

Race 10 : PATOK – (3) Diamond’s Best; TUMBOK – (5) Yes Kitty; LONGSHOT – (2) Whispering Hope

Race 11 : PATOK – (6) One In A Billion; TUMBOK – (7) Peace Needed; LONGSHOT – (3) Tawa Tawa

Race 12 : PATOK – (7) Caravaggio; TUMBOK – (4) Sta. Fe; LONGSHOT – (6) Divine Wisdom

Race 13 : PATOK – (7) Pinay Pharaoh/Sizzling Hot; TUMBOK – (8) Diva’s Champion; LONGSHOT – (6) This Time

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.