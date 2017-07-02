Sharon pinaligaya ang pumanaw na ‘nanay’ sa US

NAGPARATING ng mensahe si Sharon Cuneta sa isa niyang follower na si Rod Gayta mula sa California na namatayan ng isang ina.

Hindi kilala ng Megastar ang follower niyang ‘yon pero labis siyang natutuwa dahil napapaligaya niya ang ina nito. Sa kanyang Facebook account inilabas ni Shawie ang sulat para kay Rod na umasam na makararating dito ang mensahe.

“I want you to know that I was able to read your letter among the many I received during my last three concerts, and I want to say yours touched me so much.

“I wish I could have met your Mama. I am so happy that in my own little way – and without even knowing it – I was able to comfort her during her final days with you…

“Thank you for reconfirming one of my most important duties as an ‘entertainer’ or ‘celebrity.’ It is making people happy, or inspiring them, or whatever other good I am able to share or give in my lifetime and from this place where God has put me, that make my life and hard work all the more worthwhile.

“May God bless you, and I hope to meet you someday soon.. Lots of love and tight hugs, Sharon.”