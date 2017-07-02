Lea may ‘pambala’ kung paano lalabanan ang cyberbullying

SERYOSO ang The Voice Teens coach na si Lea Salonga sa pagsugpo ng cyberbullying sa bansa.

Sa kanyang Twitter account, tinanong ng international singer sa kanyang followers kung may suggestions kung paano matitigil ang problemang ito sa social media.

Question ng singer-actress, “How do we as a collective put an end to online bullying? What prompts the bullying in the first place?” Siya na rin ang unang sumagot sa kanyang tanong, “Communicate decently.

Once the bullying or otherwise targeted uncouth speech begins, block asap.”

Dugtong pa niya, “Pero ang sa akin lang: bastusin mo ako, o ang pamilya at mga kaibigan ko, hindi kita kakausapin. Bakit pa ba?”

Sari-saring reaksyon ang nakuha ni Coach Lea mula sa netizens. Ayon sa isang follower niya (@avvazoi), “Right on. do not engage, do not satisfy their need for validation. sometimes they are like kids acting out, to get attention.”

“Bigyan ng pansin ang maayos na magandang comment, deadma sa bastos na comment,” a ni @aeofiemarie.

Muling tanong ni Lea, “Why do the rules governing face to face human interaction change once these same humans are online?”

May sumagot ng, “It’s easy to hide behind all these anonymous/fake accounts on social media. Wish there’s a better system for it though.”

Chika naman ng isa, “Also with the freedom to make dummy accounts, sobrang tapang nila mang bully. They hide behind their fake online identities kaya matapang!”

Na sinagot naman ni Lea ng, “So bale, maraming duwag sa internet. Kunwari matapang. Yun pala tapang-tapangan lang. We can have such a thing as RESPECTFUL DISSENT. A difference of opinion doesn’t have to mean venom hurled by both sides.”

Huling mensahe pa ni Lea, “Ooh, Twitter now has a filter to automatically mute posts from handles without profile pictures. Yaaaaas!!! Goodbye, eggheads!!!”