Suspended nga ba si Jose? Nakipagsuntukan kay Wally? Inquirer

HINDI totoo ang kumakalat na chika na suspendido raw itong si Jose Manalo, isa sa mga co-host ng noontime show na Eat Bulaga. Si Malou Choa-Fagar, senior vice president and chief operating officer ng Tape Inc. (producer ng Eat Bulaga) ang tumanggi sa mga balita na sinsupinde raw itong si Jose dahil sa pakikipag-away umano nito sa co-host na si Wally Bayola. “Jose’s not suspended. He’s on leave,” say ni Fagar sa Inquirer. Itinaggi rin nito ang balita na agsuntukan daw ang dalawa. “Not true! Grabe the chismis!”

