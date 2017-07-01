Guro patay sa buy bust operation sa N. Vizcaya By John Roson

PATAY ang high school teacher na nakipagbarilan sa mga alagad ng batas na dadakip sana sa kanya sa buybust operation sa Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, ayon sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). Isinugod pa sa ospital ang suspek na si Rogelio Andres, pero di na umabot nang buhay, ani PDEA chief Isidro Lapeña sa isang kalatas. Isinagawa ng mga elemento ng PDEA Regional Office 2 at Solano police ang operasyon laban kay Andres sa Purok 5, Brgy. Curifang, pasado alas-10 ng umaga Huwebes. Nang kutuban na undercover agent ang ka-transaksyon, bumunot ng baril si Andres at pinaputukan ang PDEA operative pero di tinamaan ang huli. Gumanti ang back-up team at tinamaan ang suspek. Nakuhaan si Andres ng isang sachet na may P500 halaga ng hinihinalang shabu, cellphone, itim na motorsiklo, at ang ginamit niyang kalibre-.38 revolver.

