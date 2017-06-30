San Miguel Beermen nakubra ang 3-2 Finals lead By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

NAPIGILAN ng San Miguel Beermen ang matinding ratsada ng TNT KaTropa Texters sa huling yugto para maitala ang 111-102 pagwawagi at 3-2 Finals lead sa Game 5 ng 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup best-of-seven championship Biyernes ng gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. Bumida para sa Beermen si Arwind Santos na gumawa ng 27 puntos at walong rebounds. Nakatuwang niya sina Alex Cabagnot na nagdagdag ng 28 puntos, Charles Rhodes na may 20 puntos at Marcio Lassiter na nag-ambag ng 17 puntos. Pinamunuan ni Ranidel de Ocampo ang Texters sa itinalang 19 puntos.

