‘Overweight’ parte sa plano ni Jeff Horn

KUMPIYANSA ang kampo ng Australian challenger na si Jeff Horn na makakaabot ito sa weight limit para sa title fight nila ni Manny Pacquiao sa tinaguriang “Battle of Brisbane” bukas, Hulyo 2, sa Suncorp Stadium sa Brisbane, Australia.
Tatlong araw bago ang laban ay anim na libra pa na sobra sa takdang timbang ang dating school teacher na si Horn na asam ang kanyang unang world title sa welterweight division.
“I’m thinking right now of making weight, that’s the challenge ahead of me,” sabi ni Horn na inamin na parte mismo ng kanilang paghahanda at pagpapakundisyon na manatili sa regular na timbang upang hindi mawala ang kanyang lakas at tibay habang nagsasanay.
Ipinamalas ni Horn ang kanyang pisikal na kundisyon kasama ang mga sasabak sa undercard ng ‘Battle of Brisbane’ sa isinagawang public training session sa Central Business District sa Brisbane.
Aminado ang 29-anyos na si Horn, na bitbit ang rekord na 16-0-1 at 11 knockouts, na sobra nga siya sa timbang (154 lbs) pero hindi siya nababahala.
“I’m doing a lot better this time,” sabi pa ni Horn na kinumpara ang kanyang kundisyon sa huli nitong laban kontra Ali Funeka ng South Africa.
Gayunman, inumpisahan na ni Horn ang pagbabawas ng timbang kahapon. Hindi ito gaanong kumain at ngayon, sa araw ng weigh-in ay balak niyang mag-diyeta muli para maabot ang timbang.
