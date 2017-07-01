Tumbok Karera Tips, July 01, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) Hookbung Dagat; TUMBOK – (2) Cleave Ridge; LONGSHOT – (1) Wo Wo Duck

Race 2 : PATOK – (6) Victory Choice; TUMBOK – (5) Archer Queen; LONGSHOT – (1) Camellia

Race 3 : PATOK – (10) Subterranean River; TUMBOK – (7) Striking Colors; LONGSHOT – (1) War Dancer

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Charlord; TUMBOK – (6) Real Value; LONGSHOT – (1) Tricky Tris

Race 5 : PATOK – (6) Raging War; TUMBOK – (1) You Are The One; LONGSHOT – (5) The Catalyst

Race 6 : PATOK – (5) Matang Tubig; TUMBOK – (2) Master Maker; LONGSHOT – (1) Babe’s Magic

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Tenseventeen; TUMBOK – (4) Kapayapaan; LONGSHOT – (2) More Or Less

Race 8 : PATOK – (1) Already Feisty; TUMBOK – (7) Abel Iloko; LONGSHOT – (4) Shoo In

Race 9 : PATOK – (6) Kisskissbangbang; TUMBOK – (4) Nurture Nature; LONGSHOT – (1) Humble Submission

