Sumbong ng fans sa GMA, Julie Anne kinakawawa sa SundayPinaSay

Fans of Julie Anne San Jose were furious because they can’t see the production number of their idol sa Sunday PinaSaya sa social media.

They fumed and thought that Julie Anne was being sabotaged lalo pa’t meron itong album.

“Im sorry….hindi nga po pwedeng naipo-promote sa SPS yung sa latest album ni @MyJaps kasi may kinalaman ito sa ADN,” John Valdez Baylon tweeted.

With that, nagalit ang ADN and all of them cried foul.

“Wow! May share ba ang ADN sa show para kami ang maging cause kung bakit ayaw nyo i promote sa SPS ang album nya?! Mema lang talaga!”

“Baka naman dahil sa intellectual property rights, walng power ang ADN para pigilan ang isang show/network. Pppppllease!!!”

“Ma at pa namin sa kanya. It’s your show and Network so nasa inyo ang right kung papaano nyo i promote ang career nya!”

“Dear @gmanetwork, please upload @MyJaps prod every Sunday on @SundayPinasaya. Tagal na po namin nirerequest, pag may nag upload namn-Block,” tweeted one fan of Julie Anne.

“Hello, Kapuso! Kapag meron pong music, hindi po talaga natin pwede i-upload. Hope you understand! @JAPS_knights,” sagot ng SPS Twitterhandler.

Lalong nagwala ang avid fans ni Julie Anne.

“Check niyo nga mga content niyo halos wala na scene si Julie so ano na lang siya diyan cameo?”

“Nakakainit ng ulo to! Hello! Performer si Julie, ano. Ano nalang mangyayari sa career niya kung kinukulong at hindi nasshare talents niya?!”

“Grabe sana hindi nyo kina cut yung part ni Japs. paano kaming mga mahilig sa music at mahal si Japs? or hayaan nyo mag upload mga fans nya.”

May isa namang nag-suggest na bakit di mag-rally ang fans ni Japs sa harap ng GMA para sa kanilang ipinaglalaban?